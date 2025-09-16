Love Corby showcases community spirit with netwalking and local business celebration

Local Businesses joined to celebrate the Love Corby Banners on George Street

Corby’s vibrant business and community network came together last Thursday for Love Corby’s latest monthly event – and this time, it was all about walking, talking, and celebrating the best our town has to offer.

The morning began with an exclusive first-look tour of The Core Theatre’s stunning GAIA installation, an awe-inspiring exhibition with upcoming tickets available to go see this wonder.

From there, the group swapped boardrooms for boots with a “netWALKING” session around Corby’s Boating Lake, combining fresh air with fresh connections.

The event concluded on George Street, where Love Corby proudly unveiled the new business banners that line the town centre, celebrating members who support and invest in the community. Attendees included a wide range of local businesses, charities, and community leaders – led by Graeme Miller (Love Corby Chairperson) and joined by Councillor Greg Wilcox, who praised the initiative for strengthening local ties.

Some of the flags now available to view on George Street

Love Corby is more than just a networking group – it’s a Community Interest Company run by volunteers, dedicated to championing Corby’s businesses and community. For just £125 a year (that’s £10.40 a month), members gain access to a host of benefits including:

A business profile on the Love Corby website

Promotion across social media channels

Opportunities to host “Meet the Member” sessions

Job and event advertising

Regular networking events that build real relationships

Charities can also join for just £65 a year, making Love Corby one of the most affordable and impactful ways to stay connected locally.

Chair of Love Corby, Graeme Miller said:

Employees and Associates joined to celebrate the Corby Heritage Banner

“Our mission has always been simple – to give Corby’s businesses and community groups a platform to be seen, supported and celebrated. Thursday’s event showed just how special our town is when we come together.”

With more events, promotions, and community initiatives planned, Love Corby continues to prove that collaboration is the heartbeat of Corby’s growth.

For more information on joining, visit https://lovecorby.co.uk/about/ut – Love Corby