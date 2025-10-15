Local mum opens ‘Viral Vault’ — A hands-on toy experience bringing fun back to Wellingborough town centre

Exciting news for Wellingborough families — Viral Vault is opening soon on Oxford Street, offering hands-on toy fun and creative workshops.

Local mum and entrepreneur Katie Hallam has turned her passion for creativity and play into a bright new family venture, Viral Vault, opening soon at 48a-48b Oxford Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After overcoming major life challenges, including living with multiple sclerosis and rebuilding her life as a single parent, Katie has created a space designed to inspire children and families alike. Viral Vault is a colourful, interactive toy shop specialising in trending toys, sensory favourites, and slime-making workshops – all built around the idea of letting kids “try before they buy.”

“Viral Vault isn’t just about selling toys,” says Katie. “It’s about creating an experience – a place where children can have fun, be creative, and feel included, no matter their background or abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will feature themed zones like the “Bright Side” pastel area and “Dark Side” neon zone, plus a slime sundae counter where children can design their own slimes to take home. During school holidays, Viral Vault will host hands-on workshops, including slime-making and Rubik’s Cube challenges.

Viral Vault brings Wellingborough a splash of colour and creativity — the new toy shop opening soon on Sheep Street

Katie, who will also run an online store and TikTok page sharing unboxings and toy trends, hopes Viral Vault will become a hub for local families and schools. She also plans has lots of exciting plans for Viral Vaults future.

Viral Vault’s is set to open on the 25th of October in time for half term.

Follow @viralvaultuk on TikTok for sneak peeks, giveaways, and event news.