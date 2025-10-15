Local mum opens ‘Viral Vault’ — A hands-on toy experience bringing fun back to Wellingborough town centre
After overcoming major life challenges, including living with multiple sclerosis and rebuilding her life as a single parent, Katie has created a space designed to inspire children and families alike. Viral Vault is a colourful, interactive toy shop specialising in trending toys, sensory favourites, and slime-making workshops – all built around the idea of letting kids “try before they buy.”
“Viral Vault isn’t just about selling toys,” says Katie. “It’s about creating an experience – a place where children can have fun, be creative, and feel included, no matter their background or abilities.”
The shop will feature themed zones like the “Bright Side” pastel area and “Dark Side” neon zone, plus a slime sundae counter where children can design their own slimes to take home. During school holidays, Viral Vault will host hands-on workshops, including slime-making and Rubik’s Cube challenges.
Katie, who will also run an online store and TikTok page sharing unboxings and toy trends, hopes Viral Vault will become a hub for local families and schools. She also plans has lots of exciting plans for Viral Vaults future.
Viral Vault’s is set to open on the 25th of October in time for half term.
Follow @viralvaultuk on TikTok for sneak peeks, giveaways, and event news.