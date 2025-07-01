Kori Construction named in The Sunday Times 100 for 2025

Corby-based contractor recognised among UK’s fastest-growing private companies

Kori Construction has been named in The Sunday Times 100 for 2025, the prestigious annual ranking that celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the UK.

The recognition marks a major milestone in the company’s journey, spotlighting Kori’s consistent growth, commitment to quality, and its rising reputation in the construction sector – particularly within later living and extra care development. With several high-profile schemes recently completed and a strong pipeline ahead, the business continues to invest in innovation, its people, and operational excellence.

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director of Kori Construction, said: “This achievement is a reflection of the hard work, talent, and dedication of our entire team. It also recognises the trusted partnerships we’ve built with our clients, consultants, and supply chain. We’ve grown by staying true to our values and focusing on delivering high-quality projects.

“We’re excited about what’s ahead and remain focused on delivering the exceptional as we continue to grow.”

The Sunday Times 100 list is compiled using independent research and celebrates businesses that have achieved strong financial performance and job creation while maintaining a clear sense of purpose.

Read the full list here – https://www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-100-fast-growth