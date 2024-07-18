Kettering restaurant boss delighted as curry house named in UK's top 100

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Kettering restaurant says he’s delighted after his curry house was named as one of the best in the UK.

The Raj in Rockingham Road was included in the top 100 curry restaurants by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), with awards handed out at a special ceremony earlier this month.

It’s yet another accolade for the family-run restaurant, which has been crowned the east of England’s Asian restaurant of the year at the Asian Curry Awards for the past five years in a row.

Owner Goyas Miah, who opened The Raj in 1991, said: “We are delighted and proud that Kettering is home to one of the top curry restaurants in the United Kingdom.

"It has also been recognised as the best in the region for five years in a row.

"Kettering has been the home to The Raj for 33 years now and we proudly remain family run. We are very grateful to and congratulate our amazing customers who deserve credit for the achievement.”

ACF director of communications George Shaw said: "Announcing the top 100 allows us to recognise more of the better venues in the UK.

"Not all restaurant goers want or can afford to eat in fine dining establishments very often – if at all. This listing allows customers to also find very good local restaurants.”

ACF chairman Yawar Khan added: "These awards help attract young talent to the sector, motivate owners to achieve ever higher standards and provide a massive boost to business to winners."

The full top 100 can be found at https://top100curryrestaurants.co.uk/.