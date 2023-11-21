Five in a row for Kettering curry house as they win top regional award again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run Kettering curry house has added another trophy to its cabinet after winning a regional award for the fifth year running.

The Raj in Rockingham Road was crowned the east of England’s Asian restaurant of the year at the Asian Curry Awards in London on Sunday (November 19).

They’d previously won regional titles at the awards – dubbed the ‘curry Oscars’ – in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Owner Goyas Miah, 53, was delighted that the title was staying in Kettering.

Mr Miah, who opened The Raj in 1991, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to win this prestigious award at the Asian Curry Awards.

"This is the fifth year in a row that we have won this accolade and it is a huge privilege to be able to flag up Kettering as the home to this title.

"We wish to thank all of our customers who over the past 32 years have become good friends.”

More than 1,200 people attended the glittering awards ceremony, which was hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds with guest of honour London Mayor Sadiq Khan leading the plaudits.

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation which organises the event, acknowledged the economic, technological and social challenges faced by the sector, but was pleased to see some recovery across the hospitality industry.