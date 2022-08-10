Kettering Co-op's new look after 'significant' investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kettering Co-op store has been transformed after a ‘significant’ investment to give it a makeover.

The Central England Co-op food store in Hallwood Road has a fresh look after undergoing a refurb in recent weeks.

It now has a new food-to-go section with hot food and a Rollover hot dog machine, refreshed signage outside and new self-checkouts.

Store Manager Rebecca Wilkinson and her team outside the new look Central England Co-op in Hallwood Road, Kettering

Store manager Rebecca Wilkinson said: “It’s been really exciting for the team to see our store transformed and we have some fantastic new features, such as the hot food and the self-checkouts, while the new ranges that have been brought in are great.

“It has all given the team a real boost – it feels like a whole new store.

"We’ve also had some great feedback from our customers who have said it feels so much better when they come in and are shocked at how different it looks.”

Earlier this year the store was closed after a motorist drove into a wall.