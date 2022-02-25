Kettering shop closed after car hits wall - and motorist drives off

A Kettering shop has been closed to customers after a white Mercedes car was driven into the store's wall.

The incident caused structural damage and cracks can be seen in a section of wall at the The Co-operative Food in Hallwood Road.

Workers are on site to assess the damaged brickwork, a barrier is in place and a security guard is on patrol.

The Co-operative Food store in Hallwood Road has been closed

The driver of the vehicle drove off from the scene without stopping last night.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This happened last night (Thursday, February 24) at about 10pm when a man drove into the Co-op before quickly driving away towards Kingsley Avenue.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate him. He was driving a white Mercedes.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 489 of 24/02."

A large section of wall shows cracking

A Central England Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place yesterday evening (February 24) at our food store in Hallwood Road, Kettering which involved a vehicle crashing into the outside of the store.

“The store was open at the time of the incident and thankfully no colleagues or customers were injured which is our primary concern.

“Unfortunately, some significant damage has been caused to the exterior of the building and as a result the store will remain closed on Friday while work is carried out to ensure the building is safe and we are redirecting customers to our other stores in the Kettering area.

“We’re supporting the police while they investigate the incident.”