IT consultancy ignites topical discussion with collaborative launch of ‘open and honest’ podcast

A Wellingborough IT consultancy has joined forces with a fellow local company to launch a brand new podcast which aims to delve into the world of IT and video production.

Targeted at business owners and those with an interest in all things tech, the open and honest ‘Say Something Souch’ podcast has been launched by 3RS IT Solutions in collaboration with video production company, Say Something Creative.

Each episode will see knowledge and expertise shared by Steve Souch, managing director and Ethan Malvern, technical director of 3RS, and Jordan Leonard, managing director at Say Something Creative. The trio of experts will raise awareness and ignite discussion on trending topics in the tech, marketing, and business world.

“We have been working with Jordan at Say Something Creative for over a year now, creating video content for the business,” explains Steve Souch, managing director, 3RS IT Solutions. “We often joked about changing his business name to Say Something Souch but then realised it would actually be a great podcast name. We spoke about it for a while until we finally sat down and recorded the first episode and the podcast was born.”

Pictured (L-R) are Steve Souch, Jordan Leonard and Ethan Malvern

Recorded at 3RS’ offices in Wellingborough, each episode is approximately 35 minutes in length, with a total of 12 episodes initially being scheduled. The first podcast focuses on the hot topic of artificial intelligence and what that means for those working in IT and video production.

“So far, we’ve recorded two episodes and filming of the third is underway. It has been great fun discussing interesting topics with Ethan and Jordan,” continues Steve. “We have already had some great feedback from clients and we’re looking forward to growing it further.”

Of the collaboration, Jordan Leonard of Say Something Creative, said: “I met Steve and Leila at 3RS over a year ago at a business exhibition. We started working together on video content for 3RS, whilst at the same time Steve was helping me navigate the business world. The podcast came up in a conversation, so Ethan and I tried out the concept and we loved it!

“The podcast focuses on a range of trending topics in the tech, video production and marketing world – plus anything in between. In each episode we share our personal opinions and maybe a few controversial thoughts along the way!”

People can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on 3RS IT Solutions YouTube Channel Say Something Souch, at www.youtube.com/@saysomethingsouch