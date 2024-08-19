HarperCrewe launches exciting new £1000 community fund to support local groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charities, sports clubs and other community groups are being invited to apply for support from HarperCrewe as part of the housebuilder’s exciting new scheme, which is being launched for the first time in Higham Ferrers.

HarperCrewe, which is building new homes off Spire Road in the market town, has pledged £1000 for local groups – with £250 going to each of the four lucky winners. Supporting and giving back to the communities around its developments is an integral part of the builder’s ethos, and its new Community Fund initiative allows local people to submit for themselves who they think should benefit from the money.

From sports groups to youth organisations, local charities to hard-working community initiatives, HarperCrewe is inviting people to send their suggestions for the winner to [email protected] by Friday 27th September. All submissions will then be considered and £250 given to each of the deserving winners.

Sarah Boyce, Sales and Marketing Director for HarperCrewe, said: “We’re so excited to launch our Community Fund initiative and delighted that Higham Ferrers will be the first location to benefit from it.

The sales centre at HarperCrewe's Higham Ferrers development

“We want to donate £1000 to be split between four hard-working local groups, as we know they often work tirelessly to support people without much help. Supporting people who live nearby to our developments is an important part of the HarperCrewe ethos, but we wanted them to have the power to decide for themselves who should benefit. We hope that people in and around Higham Ferrers will take this opportunity to reach out and tell us all about their favourite local group – perhaps one where they’ve made new friends, received support in some way, picked up a hobby or learned a skill or sport.

“Not only does that mean that we know that the eventual winners will be more than deserving, it also gives us the opportunity to find out what really matters to people in the local community. We hope to have entries from people from all walks of life and look forward to choosing four groups who will be able to put this money to good use.”

To submit an entry for the HarperCrewe Community Fund, send an email to [email protected] describing your chosen organisation and why you think it should win by Friday 27th September. Please include contact details for the group, as well as its website.

Four groups will be chosen and contacted in October, with £250 to subsequently be given to each of them.

To find out more about the homes coming to the site off Spire Road, visit harpercrewe.com