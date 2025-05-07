First award win for new Northamptonshire cleaning company
Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS) scooped the Silver award for Best New Business at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025 on Thursday night (May 1).
Announced in a glittering ceremony at cinch stadium, Franklins Gardens, the SRS team were delighted to be recognised in the prestigious roll of honour, which celebrates industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the county.
The Best New Business category focuses on fledgling businesses launched in the last two years and already making a name for themselves in their field.
SRS, based in Desborough, was established in April 2023, by Stephen Booth after 18 years of working in environmental and trauma cleaning roles.
Since then, the company has grown exponentially, completing more than 150 projects and offering a wide range of services including crime scene and trauma clean ups, house clearances and virus decontamination for a variety of clients including commercial businesses, police, care homes, estate agents and other private clients.
In the last 12 months the team has grown by six people and together has landed impressive public sector contracts with local authorities, prisons and hospitals as well as secured a three-year licence from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to undertake work with asbestos.
SRS has also invested in a fleet of six vehicles for its staff and launched an informative podcast.
Stephen said: “We are thrilled with all that we have achieved together in our first two years of trading. To have those accomplishments recognised by a panel of judges really is a delight.
“Winning our first ever business award is a great testament to the team we have built and we are thrilled. We look forward to continuing our journey in Northamptonshire and beyond as we grow and thrive.”
