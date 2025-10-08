Financial planning firm shortlisted for prestigious award

A highly regarded financial planning firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious 2025 Northamptonshire Business Excellence Award (NBEA).

O’Sullivan Financial Planning (OFP) is a finalist for the Professional Services Award, a category that recognises a firm’s innovation, new ideas and concepts to better serve client requirements.

In the past three years, the OFP team has more than tripled in size, expanding from just two employees to 10, and continues to grow. This year the number of advisers has increased by a third and revenue is up 49 per cent.

Innovation at OFP is operational and strategic. In the past 12 months, the team has introduced process-mapped workflows for every client interaction, brought in artificial intelligence integration to help automate repetitive administrative work and invested in a call answering service and recorded training videos to streamline processes, resulting in greater efficiency allowing the firm to help a larger number of families which has led to higher turnover and profits.

OFP Director Conor O’Sullivan with the NBEA finalist status

Director Conor O’Sullivan is currently searching for a larger, permanent office space to buy to further facilitate their exponential growth.

OFP proudly boasts a VouchedFor Top Rated Firm badge — independently verified and featured in national media including The Times, The Daily Mail and The Telegraph. Half of their advisers have also been a VouchedFor Top Rated Adviser for three consecutive years.

Their notable achievements led to OFP winning the much-coveted Pinnacle Award at the Northamptonshire Business Awards last year. The Pinnacle Award, recognises inspirational, innovative and high growth businesses.

Conor said: “We have deliberately challenged the conventions of our profession by building a financial advice business focused on the concept of life outcomes first, financial products second. That core innovation defines everything we do and is wholly unusual in our sector.

“I am delighted that our unique approach has been recognised with this award nomination. Our additional, thoughtful innovations in the past year have contributed further to our exceptional, sustainable growth.

“I’m so proud of all we have achieved, and of the exceptional service we always provide and would like to take this opportunity to thank our talented team for all their efforts. We look forward to the awards ceremony next month and wish all our fellow finalists the very best of luck.”

The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on Friday, 21st November at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

For further information about O’Sullivan Financial Planning visit www.osullivanfp.co.uk