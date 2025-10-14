Disabled adventurer Nick Wilson wins Special Recognition Award at Northamptonshire Business Awards

Disability advocate Nick Wilson has been honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the prestigious NNBN Awards 2025, celebrating his exceptional contribution to accessibility and community impact across Northamptonshire.

Nick, known as 'The Disabled Adventurer', was recognised for his groundbreaking work making the outdoors accessible to disabled people through his organisation Access Outdoors CIC. The former Army Sergeant, who lives with chronic pain from seven prolapsed discs and PTSD following 14 years of military service, has transformed personal adversity into a platform that has reached millions worldwide.

"To be recognised in my home county of Northamptonshire means everything to me," said Nick. "This is where I rebuilt my life after hitting rock bottom, where I discovered the healing power of the outdoors, and where Access Outdoors was born. Northamptonshire gave me hope when I had none, and I'm incredibly proud to call this innovative, supportive county my home."

Nick's accessibility advocacy has generated over 15 million video views, inspiring disabled people globally whilst demonstrating to venues how authentic inclusion drives commercial success. His record-breaking adventures include becoming the first disabled person to complete 96km of the Ridgeway National Trail and the first to ascend Snowdon solo using an all-terrain powerchair called Rockclimber, which he helped to develop alongside Rock Engineering.

Through Access Outdoors CIC, Nick has created a sustainable model for accessibility advocacy, offering venues professional video content that showcases their accessibility whilst identifying practical improvements. His partnerships with organisations including the National Trust have set new benchmarks for authentic inclusion, with venues reporting increased visitor confidence and bookings following his honest accessibility reviews.

"This award represents more than personal recognition - it validates our mission to prove that accessibility investment isn't just morally right, it's commercially smart," said Nick. "Northamptonshire businesses are leading the way in showing that when you include disabled people properly, everyone benefits. That's the kind of forward-thinking approach that makes this county special."

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications and NNBN Awards headline sponsor, said: "We are proud to call Nick a client, so this win is particularly special for us. Nick is an inspiring example to all businesses of how authentic purpose-driven work creates real commercial value whilst making a genuine difference to people's lives. This is exactly the kind of innovative thinking that makes Northamptonshire's business community so dynamic."

Nick's work addresses a critical need in the disability community, where social isolation contributes to suicide rates three times higher than the general population. His advocacy for all-terrain wheelchair provision at outdoor venues aims to combat this by making nature's mental health benefits accessible to wheelchair users, whilst tapping into the £274 billion Purple Pound market.

Nick adds: “The fact that the awards took place on World Mental Health Day is particularly poignant for me. This award is recognition that it is possible to achieve goals, succeed and be the change you want to see in the world, regardless of having mental ill health or a mental illness. I dedicate this to everyone who is struggling and yet still finds a way to keep going day by day, I see you and believe in you”.

Access Outdoors CIC is expanding its nationwide network of disabled content creators whilst advocating for policy changes to combat structural barriers including inaccessible venues, inconsistent wheelchair provision and long waits for schemes like Access to Work. Nick's next challenge involves testing inclusive technology in the Sahara Desert, continuing his mission to push the boundaries of accessible adventure

The NNBN Awards 2025 were generously supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, and headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Square Feet, Poppy Eco Hub, and Pilkington Communications. The Special Recognition Award was sponsored by Wyke Financial.