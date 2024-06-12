Delight for Kettering creative arts coaching firm as they win another top business award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Limited (BHVA) was awarded the prestigious title of ‘most empowering creative arts coaching and mentoring company’ at the SME UK 2024 Enterprise Awards.
It comes just months after we reported that the Market Street firm had picked up two more business awards.
Beccy Hurrell, director of BHVA, said: "Our goal at BHVA has always been to transform lives through the arts.
"Winning this award is not only a recognition of our commitment to excellence but also a celebration of the impact we have on our clients' lives, from young children in nurseries to professionals in corporate settings."
BHVA offers a variety of programmes that cater to different needs and age groups including personalised coaching and mentoring in voice, music, dance, drama and art, alongside specialised workshops and group sessions under the banners of Amplify, Arts4All and Academy.
Each programme is designed to foster creativity, confidence and resilience, supporting personal and professional growth.
Fellow BHVA director Lindsey Atkins said: "This award encourages us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve with our programmes.
"It reaffirms the importance of creative arts in education and personal development, something we have passionately advocated for since our inception."
The company is now expanding its offerings, including new initiatives focusing on financial literacy, diversity in the workplace and business coaching.
Lindsey added: "We are incredibly grateful for this recognition and are excited about the future.
"We look forward to continuing our work and impacting even more lives in the years to come."