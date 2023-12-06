Kettering creative arts duo delighted as they triumph at business awards
A creative Kettering arts duo are celebrating after their firm triumphed at two awards ceremonies.
Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Limited (BHVA) was crowned health and wellbeing business of the year at the NNBN Business Awards, recognising their dedication to promoting wellbeing through the arts.
And the creative arts coaching company was also named small business of the year at the Northamptonshire Business Awards, as well as being a finalist for North Northamptonshire business of the year.
Directors Beccy Hurrell and Lindsey Atkins – who are behind a plan to turn Kettering’s former bingo hall into a community hub – were delighted.
BHVA founder Beccy said: “We can’t still quite believe it. These awards highlight the impact BHVA is making within the arts sector and its influential role in uplifting communities, enriching lives and transforming organisations.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us along this path and to all our incredible clients who entrust us with their journey.”
Lindsey added: "We may be small, but we are mighty in our mission and impact.
"Being recognised for the value of what we do is truly incredible, and for others to understand just what a positive impact the arts can have on people’s lives is why we do what we do each day."
The pair said BHVA will continue with their individual and group tuition from beginners to professionals, working with schools and individuals to support social emotional and mental health needs, and supporting students to re-engage with schools and curriculum.
BHVA will also be launching its training and coaching programmes in 2024, using the creative arts as the tools for development.