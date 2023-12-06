Kettering creative arts duo delighted as they triumph at business awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A creative Kettering arts duo are celebrating after their firm triumphed at two awards ceremonies.

Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Limited (BHVA) was crowned health and wellbeing business of the year at the NNBN Business Awards, recognising their dedication to promoting wellbeing through the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the creative arts coaching company was also named small business of the year at the Northamptonshire Business Awards, as well as being a finalist for North Northamptonshire business of the year.

BHVA has won two awards

Directors Beccy Hurrell and Lindsey Atkins – who are behind a plan to turn Kettering’s former bingo hall into a community hub – were delighted.

BHVA founder Beccy said: “We can’t still quite believe it. These awards highlight the impact BHVA is making within the arts sector and its influential role in uplifting communities, enriching lives and transforming organisations.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us along this path and to all our incredible clients who entrust us with their journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey added: "We may be small, but we are mighty in our mission and impact.

BHVA has won two awards. Credit: Nick Freeman Photography

"Being recognised for the value of what we do is truly incredible, and for others to understand just what a positive impact the arts can have on people’s lives is why we do what we do each day."

The pair said BHVA will continue with their individual and group tuition from beginners to professionals, working with schools and individuals to support social emotional and mental health needs, and supporting students to re-engage with schools and curriculum.