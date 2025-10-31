Corby solar firm celebrates Customer Service Excellence Award win

Corby-based renewable energy company DNA Power Solutions (formerly known as DNA Father and Son’s Electrical Ltd), is celebrating after being honoured with a prestigious Customer Service Excellence Award 2025, recognising the business for its outstanding client care, trusted local reputation and commitment to supporting the community.

The award was jointly presented by two prominent industry figures — Joseph Valente, CEO of Trade Mastermind, winner of BBC’s The Apprentice and former business partner of Lord Alan Sugar, alongside TV personality, former Special Forces operator and bestselling author Ant Middleton. Their involvement made the achievement an especially proud moment for the local firm.

Director David Nemeth said the recognition reflects the company’s dedication to delivering quality renewable energy solutions:

“Receiving this award from Joseph and Ant was a fantastic, unforgettable moment for us. We always strive to look after our customers and help them make the best decisions for their homes. To be recognised for that means a lot to the whole team.”

Joseph Valente, David Nemeth, Ant Middleton

DNA Power Solutions has built its reputation through word of mouth and reliability — offering clear guidance, strong communication and top-quality workmanship on every installation. The company has also been active in community engagement, including its ongoing support for Finedon Volta Juniors FC and other local initiatives.

Local residents say they feel fortunate to have a trusted, approachable renewables company right on their doorstep — one that prioritises people’s best interests and provides clear, honest guidance without pressure. With more than 300 positive customer reviews praising the team’s reliability, service and workmanship, DNA Power Solutions has become a highly-regarded name in the community.

About DNA Power Solutions

Based in Corby and serving Northamptonshire and the East Midlands, DNA Power Solutions specialises in the design and installation of high-performance solar PV and battery storage systems and EV Charger Installations . The company prides itself on honest advice, high standards and helping households embrace a more sustainable future.

Formerly known as DNA Father and Son’s Electrical Ltd, the business has evolved to reflect its growth and focus on renewable energy.