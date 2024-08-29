Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brand is making a comeback and hopes to keep the British style alive 🛍️

An iconic British brand will relaunch its online operations in the UK later this year

It follows the closure of Ted Baker’s high street stores in the UK and Ireland

US-based Authentic Brand Group has secured a deal with United Legwear & Apparel Co to manage Ted Baker’s e-commerce

The new partnership aims to create a seamless online shopping experience

It also hopes to expand Ted Baker’s digital presence in its home market

Founded in Glasgow in 1988, Ted Baker is known for its distinctive patterns and floral designs

An iconic British clothing brand is set to continue trading online, just days after the closure of its high street stores.

Just last week, Ted Baker shut its remaining 31 stores across the UK and Ireland, but it has been revealed that it is to relaunch its online operations in the UK later this year, following a new agreement with its US brand owner.

On Wednesday (28 August), US-based Authentic Brand Group, which owns the Ted Baker brand, said it had secured a deal with a new business partner to run the brand’s online platform in the UK and Europe.

The partnership will see United Legwear & Apparel Co (ULAC) manage Ted Baker’s e-commerce operations in the regions. Jarrod Weber, global president for sports and lifestyle at Authentic, said: “Consumers value and appreciate the Ted Baker brand and its British style.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We have had a strong start to our partnership with United Legwear and we couldn’t be more pleased to have a solid partner to continue Ted Baker’s story in the place where the brand began.”

Ted Baker - known for its distinctive patterns and floral designs in clothing and accessories - was founded in Glasgow in 1988 by Ray Kelvin.

Kelvin, who came from a family with a background in fashion, named the brand after a fictional character, creating a persona that embodied the quirky and distinctive style that would come to define the brand.

Weber added: “United Legwear’s proven track record in translating global brands for the UK market makes them the ideal partner for expanding Ted Baker’s online presence in these important markets.”

Chris Volpe, chief operating officer of United Legwear, said: “We are honoured to partner with Authentic to relaunch Ted Baker’s ecommerce platforms in its birthplace.

“Our goal is to create a seamless and engaging online shopping experience that exceeds the expectations of Ted Baker’s customers.”

Ted Baker initially started as a men's shirt specialist, and the brand quickly gained a reputation for high-quality shirts with a distinctive design flair, often incorporating bold patterns and vibrant colours.

Its early success was driven by a unique marketing strategy where the brand offered laundry services for every shirt purchased, positioning itself as a brand that paid attention to both quality and customer service.

The brand became known for its quirky, playful and often whimsical approach to fashion. Its use of bold patterns, floral prints and attention to detail helped it stand out in a crowded market.

Ted Baker developed a strong and consistent brand identity, not just through its clothing but also through its marketing, packaging and stores, which were known for their creative and sometimes eccentric interiors.

After establishing itself as a successful menswear brand, it expanded into women's clothing and accessories, and continued to grow its presence in major UK cities and internationally.

