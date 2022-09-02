Rising energy bills and staff shortages force Burton Latimer restaurant to shut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Burton Latimer restaurant has shut just six months after its launch because of rising energy bills and staff shortages.

Danny Catania and Giorgio Provenzano’s dream came true in March when they opened Passione, promising a taste of Italy.

Their High Street unit served up wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes and cocktails to those in the town and beyond.

But yesterday (Thursday) the pair announced the restaurant’s closure and thanked their customers for their support.

In a statement on Facebook the joint-owners said: “Sadly, due to the ever-increasing energy prices along with staff shortages we have collectively decided to close our restaurant.

"We would both like to add that it was our sincere effort and vision to offer our customers excellent customer service along with exceptional food served within a comfortable and unique surrounding.

"It will truly be missed. Thank you for believing in us.”