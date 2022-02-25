Burton Latimer restaurant dream comes true for pair who promise taste of Italy

Opening a restaurant has never been far from the minds of Danny Catania and Giorgio Provenzano - and their dream will come true next week in Burton Latimer.

The pair will welcome diners to their High Street restaurant Passione, in the unit which was previously Azzurro, when it opens its doors on Tuesday (March 1).

They're promising a taste of Italy with wood-fired pizzas, Italian small plates and classy cocktails all on the menu.

A sneak peek of Passione.

Joint-owner Danny, 47, said: "We've always toyed with the idea but never had the opportunity.

"When this came up me and Giorgio thought 'let's do this' and we're really looking forward to it.

"We want to give that real taste of Italian food with good quality, fresh produce."

The pair are coming into the new restaurant from very different backgrounds.

Giorgio also owns popular Italian cafe Giorgio's in Rockingham Road, Kettering, while Danny's day job sees him work as a commercial project manager.

But like most people with Italian heritage one thing joins them together - their love of food. Danny spent many hours at his Little Stanion home during the Covid-19 pandemic making pizzas for the community.

He said: "Food is my passion and I love cooking for people. That feeling that someone is enjoying food you've created is so good.

"Being brought up in an Italian kitchen your mum and dad teach you how to cook - but no pasta is as good as nonna's pasta."

Passione is a restaurant, pizzeria and cocktail lounge and will be opening in the evening from Tuesday to Saturday each week.

They'll be serving cicchetti - Italian tapas - with the cicchetti menu changing daily, pasta, meat and fish dishes and wood-fired pizza made by their own pizzaiolo.

Also on the menu will be cocktails made by their own mixologist - one of about 10 jobs they've created.