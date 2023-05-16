Opening date revealed for Desborough's new Domino's pizza takeaway

The opening date for Desborough’s new Domino’s pizza takeaway has been revealed – and it’s soon.

The firm, which is opening a store in Station Road, has confirmed it will open its doors on Wednesday, June 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm and is currently recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers. To apply email [email protected]

Ricky Kandola, operations director at owners SK Group, said: “We’re excited to come to the historic town of Desborough to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

"We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

