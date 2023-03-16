News you can trust since 1897
Domino's set to open takeaway in Desborough

Plans for signs have been submitted

By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read

One of the nation’s biggest pizza chains looks set to open a new takeaway in Desborough.

Domino’s has been revealed as the proposed future occupant of a unit in Station Road after drawings for signs there were submitted to council officers.

A bid to turn the former bank into a pizza outlet was approved by planners earlier this month, but documents had not initially revealed who was hoping to open there.

Plans for Domino's at the unit in Station Road have been submitted
The building, which was historically associated with the Desborough Co-operative Society, has been vacant for a number of years.

A statement submitted as part of the plans for Domino’s signs said: “This site is not locally or statutorily listed, however it is situated within the Desborough conservation area and recognised as a building of significance due to its historic connections to the Desborough Co-operative Society.

"The name ‘Co-operative Society Ltd’ is depicted in the form of mouldings on the building’s front elevation. However the existing shopfront has since fallen into a dilapidated condition following TSB Bank’s decision to vacate the property a number of years ago.”

We asked Domino’s when they were hoping the new Desborough store would open and how many jobs it was creating.

A Domino’s spokesman said they were unable to comment.

Domino’s came to the UK in 1985 with their first store opening in Luton in Bedfordshire. Today, there are now more than 1,200 Domino’s stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The closest stores to Desborough are currently in nearby Market Harborough, Kettering and Corby.

