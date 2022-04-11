Harrington pub boss 'beyond proud' after reaching national awards finals

The co-owner of Harrington pub The Tollemache Arms says he’s ‘beyond proud’ after they reached the finals of national awards.

The pub, known as The Tolly, is among a handful to be named as finalists in the British Institute of Innkeeping’s National Innovation in Training Awards 2022.

The annual awards, organised by the British Institute of Innkeeping Magazine, showcase individuals and businesses who put their people first, creating innovative training programmes and nurturing long-term careers in the trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the Tollemache Arms celebrate.

Tolly co-owner, Joe Buckley, is up for ‘Best Training Programme: Individual Operator’ against two other finalists.

Mr Buckley said: “We're beyond proud of what the team has achieved in one of the most challenging times within the industry so to be recognised for our training programme is fantastic.

"It’s something we’ve worked hard to get in place and a huge factor in why we’ve been so successful since reopening."