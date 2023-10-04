Finishing touches added as Kettering coffee shop prepares to welcome first customers
An ethical coffee shop chain will welcome its first customers to a new site in Kettering on Monday (October 9).
The finishing touches are being added to Esquires, which has taken on the central cafe space in the town’s Newlands Shopping Centre after the closure of Tapri.
The firm prides itself on serving organic and Fairtrade coffee and will also offer teas, cold drinks, sandwiches, toasties and more with eat-in and takeaway options.
Matthew Webb, regional developer for Esquires, said they are expanding in the East Midlands and were approached by the shopping centre to see if they wanted to take the site on. And after a ‘substantial’ investment they’re now looking forward to opening next week.
Mr Webb said: “We are community-based and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life.
"We’re working hard ahead of the opening and now it’s just putting the finishing touches to it – it’s going to be great.”
The branch, which will be run by franchisee Craig Ryan, will become the fourth Esquires in Northamptonshire after they opened in Corby in January this year. The firm was started in 1993 by two business graduates in Canada.
Mr Webb said everything will be made in-house, that there will be opening offers and a loyalty app and that the coffee shop’s opening hours will be in-line with those of the shopping centre.
He added that they are looking to employ up to 12 people – with some roles still available on Indeed.
He said: "There’s opportunities here for local people.”