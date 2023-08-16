News you can trust since 1897
Coffee shop chain set to open in Kettering shopping centre's cafe space

It’s hoped it will open in about three weeks
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST

Bosses at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre have revealed who will be opening in their central cafe space.

Tapri closed on Sunday (August 13), with a notice telling shoppers that the site would soon have a ‘new era’.

And Scott Edwards, the Newlands Shopping Centre’s operations manager, confirmed that it will be replaced by global coffee shop chain Esquires.

Tapri closed on SundayTapri closed on Sunday
He said: "Tapri has been great over the years and it really has been part of the furniture here.

"We welcome Esquires on board and they will continue to provide facilities that people want.”

The facilities will still have a seating area and it’s hoped it will open in about three weeks.

Esquires was started in 1993 by two business graduates in Canada and their website lists their Kettering branch as ‘coming soon’.

It will be their fourth Northamptonshire site. They already have branches in Brackley and Northampton, and opened in Corby earlier this year.

