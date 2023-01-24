A new coffee shop is opening its doors in Corby town centre this week.

Esquires is based in the old Carphone Warehouse store and opens on Wednesday, January 25.

It is part of a global chain of coffee shops that was started in 1993 by two business graduates in Canada who started on their mission to serve delicious coffee to their community.

Esquires, Corby

The Corby store will be run by Tanya Clark who is from Hertfordshire and has previous experience with franchises having worked in Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Tanya said: “We’ve had a lot of interest so far. We ran a prize draw to win a hamper of goodies and it received over 200 shares on Facebook.

“We’re in a great location on the corner and we offer an excellent range of food all cooked fresh on-site.”

The mayor of Corby will be there to officially open the store at 9am on Wednesday.

Esquires' interior

The store, which offers both vegan and gluten-free ranges, will be open from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Everyone who is employed at the store, both part-time and full-time, is local to the area and they’ve hired young people on weekend shifts to help them gain experience.

Tanya said: “We’re also looking to source from local bakers which’ll be good for the local community.”

Customers can eat in or get a takeaway at Esquires. They’re not yet available for delivery but they are hoping to be on Just Eat soon and people can download their app for loyalty programme rewards.