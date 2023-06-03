'Fast-fired' pizzas coming to Kettering as new store reveals opening date

The boss of a fast-fired pizza shop chain says he’s excited to be bringing a slice of Italy to Kettering.

Fireaway will open its latest store on June 27 in Dalkeith Place, at the site of the former Betfred bookies which closed last year.

The chain was founded in 2016 in London and now has 145 stores across the UK, priding itself on fast-firing pizzas in 180 seconds and using authentic Italian ingredients and locally-sourced fresh fruit and vegetables.

The new Fireaway pizza shop

Diners using the Kettering branch, which will be open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week, will be able to sit-in, take away or order a home delivery. Fireaway say their pizza dough is made fresh in-store and that they offer vegan and gluten-free options as well as Italian ice cream and milkshakes.

Managing director Mario Aleppo said: “We are very excited to be bringing a slice of Italy to the town of Kettering.

"We have been searching for the right property which will offer a generous seating area and we think this central location is the right one for Fireaway.

"We look forward to meeting the locals and providing a fresh food option for the community.”

Plans for the unit to turn into a pizzeria were first revealed in September, but did not initially say which firm would be opening.