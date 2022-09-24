News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pizzeria plan for former Kettering bookies

Plans have been submitted

By Sam Wildman
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 6:30 am
The empty unit in Dalkeith Place
The empty unit in Dalkeith Place

A former Kettering betting shop could be turned into a pizzeria if plans are given the green light.

Newport Pagnell man Zakhir Abubacar has applied to North Northamptonshire Council to convert the old Betfred store in Dalkeith Place, which closed in March this year.

Plans say it would be run by a ‘well-known franchise’ but do not indicate who is set to open – with new branding set to be revealed in a separate planning bid which is yet to be submitted.

The UK’s biggest pizza franchises – Domino’s, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut – all have stores within half-a-mile of Dalkeith Place.

Most Popular

If approved the new pizzeria would create six full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs.

A planning statement said: “The well-known franchise will be a fantastic addition to Kettering town centre and this will encourage other well-known brands to invest back into a dying town centre.”

A decision could be made by November 7.

KetteringNorth Northamptonshire Council