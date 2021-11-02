Christmas shop opens in Kettering - and it could become toy store next year

The new Christmas shop

A temporary shop selling Christmas gifts and decorations has opened in Kettering - and it could be turned into a toy store next year.

The Christmas Shop opened its doors on Saturday (October 30) in Gold Street's old Carphone Warehouse Unit, next to the Newlands Shopping Centre entrance.

It's the idea of popular butcher Jamie Cooper and caterer Darren Garley, who opened D&J Discount Store together just a few units away last year.

Jamie (left) and Darren inside D&J Discount Store

The shop is currently selling festive items and presents including lights, gifts, toys and decorations, with many popping in since it opened with Christmas just under eight weeks away.

Jamie said: "It was an empty shop so we thought we'd do something with it - that's what we're all about."

Darren added that their stock includes personalised items and things you would get at Christmas markets, and that sales have been good so far.

But the pair won't be keeping it as a Christmas shop forever and are currently working out what to do with the unit once 2021 is over - and their top idea is to turn it into a toy store.

Jamie said they hope to sell a wide range of toys, with a few in-store additions which he didn't want to reveal just yet, and that the store could even open as early as February or March.

And he doesn't mind taking on the big stores after Toys R Us announced a return to the UK.

He said: "I think if we can get it right it will be a great place for the kids.

"If Toys R Us are going to make a comeback then I don't see why a little independent store by me and Darren can't do it - people would rather buy independently."