Staff at a cake shop say they’ve been blown away by the response after opening their doors in Kettering.

Bakery chain Cake Box, which sells egg-free fresh cream cakes, welcomed its first customers into its Gold Street unit on Saturday (December 17).

They have more than 200 stores across the country – including in Corby and Wellingborough – and are now selling products in Kettering after a former teacher took on a franchise.

Maddie Huysentruyt at Kettering's Cake Box

About 30 different cake flavours are on offer as well as sundae cups, cheesecakes, celebration cakes, gluten-free bakes and barfi, an Indian fudge.

All of its sweet treats are 100 per cent egg-free and vegetarian.

Cakes can also be personalised there and then at the store, which has created five jobs so far and is still looking for more staff.

Maddie Huysentruyt, who works as front of house at the cake shop, said: "We want to bring something new to Kettering and we’ve been blown away by the response.

"We’ve had lots of lovely comments from neighbouring businesses and people who have popped in.”

The first Cake Box branch was set up in Forest Gate, east London, in 2008 by Sukh Chamdal. Sukh's family follow a lacto-vegetarian diet and found it hard to find quality egg-free cakes.

