A bakery chain which sells egg-free fresh cream cakes is set to open a branch in Kettering.

Cake Box, which has more than 200 stores across the country, has moved into a unit in Gold Street with its purple signage already in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of its sweet treats are 100 per cent egg-free and vegetarian – but the firm says you ‘can’t taste the difference’.

Cake Box is opening in Kettering

A notice in the Kettering branch’s window says the store will open in December, although an exact opening date has not been confirmed.

The first Cake Box branch was set up in Forest Gate, east London, in 2008 by Sukh Chamdal. Sukh's family follow a lacto-vegetarian diet and found it hard to find quality egg-free cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had the idea of creating a cake shop business which created bespoke egg-free celebration and wedding cakes – and the business has boomed.