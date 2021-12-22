American giant Cinnabon opens its doors in Corby

An American firm which specialises in cinnamon rolls has opened its doors at a Corby petrol station.

Cinnabon welcomed its first customers inside the BP filling station at 'Weldon Connect', just off the A43/A427 roundabout, on Friday (December 17).

It's the firm's 23rd outlet in the UK, having first opened in the country in December 2020 in Blackburn.

Cinnabon, Corby

Corby's store has created about 10 jobs, including a store manager and supervisor, with workers sourced from the local area.

The store is open seven days a week from 10am to 7pm.

When they opened the first 25 guests were given a free treat ranging from classic rolls, cinnapacks, hot drinks and chillattas.

Cinnabon was founded in Seattle in 1985 and has now opened in more than 50 countries.

Cinnabon, Corby