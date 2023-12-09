Construction firm asks council for nod to put taller warehouse on former steelworks site

The former office block site in Weldon Road has been the subject of several applications

How the new MPB warehouse might look against the backdrop of Corby tubeworks

A local construction firm that owns a brownfield Corby site has told a council it wants to increase the height of a warehouse it plans to build there.

MPB was last previously given the go-ahead to build warehousing on the former Corus office site in Weldon Road after a plan to put up 90 homes was roundly rejected by local planning bosses and at appeal.

The original British Steel office buildings were demolished in 2021.North Northamptonshire Council planners consented to MPB building three warehouse with a height of 17.5m and a floorspace of 275,000 square feet.

The new development in the background, alongside the steelworks buildings that have planning permission.

But now the company has gone back to the authority for permission to build a single warehouse up to 25m high.

They are applying for a variation of the planning permission after a much larger expansion next door by Tata Steel was given consent for roof heights of up to 32m.

Their application states: “By varying the existing conditions to allow a single unit up to 25m high, it would bring our outline consent in line with the one next door and facilitate an arrangement whereby the up to 32m high building at the Corus Tubes site would be flanked by buildings up to 25m either side, representing a logical visual arrangement, with a step up to the taller building from either side.”

They also say they should not have to produce a landscaping and visual impact assessment because Tata did not have to have a complete one before their permission was granted.