Chefs bring a taste of Turkey to Burton Latimer as new restaurant opens its doors

The owners of a new Burton Latimer restaurant say they are excited to be bringing a taste of Turkey to the town.

Damla is welcoming its first diners this week after four business partners took on a unit in High Street.

One of them, Kurdish man Mitch Boran, is also the head chef and has worked in kitchens for 25 years.

L-R: Joint-owner and head chef Mitch Boran, joint-owner Ayaz Selcuk and chef Dasha Tsylova

He said: "It's a mixture of feelings and I am excited to show people our authentic food.

"We are just hoping people enjoy it and we keep everybody happy."

The restaurant is open seven days a week and will serve up a feast of Turkish dishes including shish kebabs and beyti kebabs as well as meze platters.

The menu also includes hummus, falafels, grilled fish, salads and Greek dishes such as moussaka and kleftiko.

And the chefs are also making use of the venue’s wood-fired oven with classic Italian pizzas and pasta dishes rounding off their Mediterranean menu.

Joint-owner Ayaz Selcuk previously had a restaurant in Turkey but this is his first in the UK since moving to the country.

He said: "I am very, very excited."

Two other business partners who are involved in the venture also own popular Turkish restaurant Sedir in Montagu Street, Kettering.