Caroline Cares for You Ltd Sold to A Class Care Ltd

Caroline Cares For You Ltd Sold

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the successful sale of home care agency Caroline Cares for You Ltd, to the established and expanding operator A Class Care.

This CQC Outstanding domiciliary care agency, based in Brackley and operating across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, attracted significant buyer interest thanks to its 100% private client base and a stellar local reputation.

The business delivers over 800 hours of care per month across 28 service users, offering a wide range of support including dementia care, palliative care and personal hygiene services.

Caroline Cares for You has built a trusted brand in South Northamptonshire and surrounding areas with a consistent record of growth, since its formation in 2014.

The client chose to step back from the business as part of a planned semi-retirement, entrusting Lucas McCarthy, Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, to identify the right buyer to carry the brand forward.

Lucas said: “This is a fantastic fit. Class Care is well-positioned to preserve the values of the brand while scaling the operation further. It’s been a pleasure working with both parties to achieve a smooth and successful completion.”