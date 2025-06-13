Caroline Cares for You Ltd Sold to A Class Care Ltd
This CQC Outstanding domiciliary care agency, based in Brackley and operating across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, attracted significant buyer interest thanks to its 100% private client base and a stellar local reputation.
The business delivers over 800 hours of care per month across 28 service users, offering a wide range of support including dementia care, palliative care and personal hygiene services.
Caroline Cares for You has built a trusted brand in South Northamptonshire and surrounding areas with a consistent record of growth, since its formation in 2014.
The client chose to step back from the business as part of a planned semi-retirement, entrusting Lucas McCarthy, Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, to identify the right buyer to carry the brand forward.
Lucas said: “This is a fantastic fit. Class Care is well-positioned to preserve the values of the brand while scaling the operation further. It’s been a pleasure working with both parties to achieve a smooth and successful completion.”