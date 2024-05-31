Card retailer set to open doors at new store in Kettering shopping centre tomorrow

By Sam Wildman
Published 31st May 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A national card retailer is set to open its new store in Kettering after taking the place of a similar brand.

Family-run Cards Direct, which has more than 65 locations across England, will welcome its first customers in the Newlands Shopping Centre tomorrow (Saturday, June 1).

They’re opening in the unit last occupied by Clintons, which shut earlier this month, and will be selling greetings cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Area manager Jen Low said: “Having been growing steadily for over a decade and this year receiving the honour of being the only new entrant into Brand Vue's Most Loved Retail Brands listing, we've been targeting expansion across East Midlands and the north of England.

Cards Direct is opening in KetteringCards Direct is opening in Kettering
Cards Direct is opening in Kettering

“Adding to our existing stores in Northampton, Milton Keynes and Leicester, we wanted to add to these with a presence in Kettering.

“Julie and her new team cannot wait to open their doors as they look forward to helping the people of Kettering celebrate life’s special occasions.”

Related topics:KetteringEnglandNorthamptonMilton Keynes