Card retailer set to open doors at new store in Kettering shopping centre tomorrow
Family-run Cards Direct, which has more than 65 locations across England, will welcome its first customers in the Newlands Shopping Centre tomorrow (Saturday, June 1).
They’re opening in the unit last occupied by Clintons, which shut earlier this month, and will be selling greetings cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware.
Area manager Jen Low said: “Having been growing steadily for over a decade and this year receiving the honour of being the only new entrant into Brand Vue's Most Loved Retail Brands listing, we've been targeting expansion across East Midlands and the north of England.
“Adding to our existing stores in Northampton, Milton Keynes and Leicester, we wanted to add to these with a presence in Kettering.
“Julie and her new team cannot wait to open their doors as they look forward to helping the people of Kettering celebrate life’s special occasions.”