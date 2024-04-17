Clintons to close Kettering shopping centre store - but national retailer set to take its place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clintons is shutting its store at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre – but there’s already someone lined up to take on the unit.

The card retailer will close its branch on May 8, with signs in the window telling shoppers ‘everything must go’ with up to 70 per cent off.

Newlands Shopping Centre operations manager Scott Edwards said they’ve already got a new retailer to replace them, who have not yet been named but will be revealed in the coming weeks.

He said: “On the day that Clintons goes another national retailer will be replacing them.

"It’s been a pleasure working with Clintons throughout but as times evolve and change we welcome a new retailer to replace them.”

Clintons, formerly known as Clinton Cards, was founded in 1968 by Don Lewin and also sells soft toys and gifts.

The firm has suffered a tough decade or so having entered administration in 2012 and then sealing a rescue deal that rescued 2,500 jobs in 2019.

But last year, facing financial difficulties again, it was reported that they had appointed advisers to try and avoid insolvency and were looking to close a fifth of its shops.