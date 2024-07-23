Business booming for Burton Latimer BBQ and burger boss as he prepares to move to bigger premises
Decorator Ashley Kelland-Needle swapped his paintbrush for a grill when he opened No.1 Smash and Grab in March, cooking mouth-watering meals in his home kitchen and delivering it in the local area.
And his business has boomed so much that on July 31 he will move it to a commercial kitchen at Kettering Town Football Club – with hopes to open a restaurant there soon.
He said: "You see local businesses open and close in the area and you think ‘am I going to be next?’
"But we just seem to be going up and up and getting more popular by the day.
"I’m quite surprised by how well we’ve done so quickly. You see bigger companies closing and I’m here on my own growing something amazing.”
No.1 Smash and Grab’s menu includes smash burgers – where patties are smashed thinly onto a hot griddle to form a crispy crust – as well as ribs, chicken tenders, loaded fries and more.
When he moves to Latimer Park customers will be able to eat-in at the ground’s social club and Ashley has a long-term plan to open a restaurant in the hospitality suite.
Having more space in the kitchen will allow him to offer gluten-free and halal options and he will also be looking to take on staff in the future, with plans to serve Sunday roasts with smoked meats.
Ashley might have already bumped into some his future customers on the terraces – having used to go and watch the Poppies at Rockingham Road.
He said: "This is a big change compared to just watching them but one I’m really excited for.”