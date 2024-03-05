Burton Latimer decorator to swap brushes for BBQ as he opens smash burger and smoked meat takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Burton Latimer decorator is set to begin a new kitchen job – but he’ll be needing his BBQ, not his paintbrush.

Ashley Kelland-Needle will launch new takeaway No.1 Smash and Grab tomorrow (March 6), serving up mouth-watering smash burgers, smoked meats and more.

The 31-year-old will cook everything in his kitchen at home, with staff delivering his dishes to the surrounding area.

Ashley Kelland-Needle is setting up his own smash burger takeaway.

It’s a bit different to his usual job having spent the past six years working as a painter and decorator – something he’ll still be doing two days a week – but Ashley can’t wait to get going.

He said: “I have a real passion for American BBQ and burger places – that kind of food over there is just unreal. I have seen a lot of people raving about smash burgers and I’ve tried a few here but nothing has lived up to it.

"I have been messing around with different burger mixes and different heats and I think I’ve got it down to a tee.”

No.1 Smash and Grab will open from Wednesday to Saturday with food delivered within a four mile radius, covering Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave, Finedon, Kettering and the surrounding areas.

One of Ashley's smash burgers.

Their menu includes smash burgers – where patties are smashed thinly onto a hot griddle to form a crispy crust – as well as slow-smoked BBQ pulled brisket and pork, fried chicken and more.

Ashley will also be serving up loaded fries and tater tots as well as sides, children’s meals and desserts, using local produce where he can.

He’s hoping he won’t be in his kitchen at home forever as he is looking for a takeaway premises to move into in the next 12 months.

He said: “I don’t believe there’s anyone else in the immediate area doing a proper smash burger and I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.

"I’ve got no idea how busy I’m going to be but I think that it’s going to be one of those things where, once people start hearing about it, it will go crazy.”