BICSc celebrate awards success and calls for greater recognition of cleaning community talent

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) has called for greater recognition for talented individuals within the professional cleaning community as it celebrates award success.

Business leaders at BICSc said they are proud its Technical Manager, Kelsey Hargreaves, has been announced as a finalist in the Rising Star of the Year category in this year’s European Cleaning & Hygiene Awards 2024.

While welcoming news of Kelsey’s award finalist success, the Institute took the opportunity to highlight the breadth of talent within the global professional cleaning community who are not necessarily recognised by award nominations.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “BICSc are delighted and incredibly proud that Kelsey has been recognised in these annual awards. We are so pleased Kelsey is a finalist; she is one of our many rising stars. It is a great achievement and as we welcome news of her award finalist success, it is important to also recognise that rising stars aren’t the only talent in the business.

“Whilst we are celebrating with Kelsey, there are lots of people in our business who have been with us for many years, have great knowledge, and are also integral to our organisation. Indeed, there are people in our business, and many other organisations, that might not fit an award category of rising star, however, it’s essential to recognise their ongoing efforts and achievements. We shouldn’t forget that experience is also invaluable alongside rising talent within the cleaning community. There are numerous unsung heroes who are integral to their business and enable individuals to shine because of the great supportive team that are around them and nurturing them.”

BICSc is calling on the industry to do more to champion the cleaning community’s unsung heroes who don’t always have the opportunity to be nominated for accolades and awards in the sector.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “Industry-wide, much more could be done to shine a spotlight on the breadth of talent that work within the professional cleaning community, especially cleaning operatives. Often it is the companies that are recognised and not the cleaning operatives whose vital work is why the business is receiving recognition and accolades.

“BICSc is leading the industry in making moves to do more to celebrate those numerous individuals who often go unseen despite all they do on a daily basis throughout so many sectors. The BICSc Awards, which we host every September, aims to celebrate the talent and individuals within our global cleaning community.”