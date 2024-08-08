Barker Shoes in Earls Barton welcomes veteran and classic car group to its factory shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barker Shoes welcomed 25 veteran and classic cars and their owners to its factory shop last month.

The cars are owned by members of the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain and by the Kettering Area Motor Club.

Veteran cars are all made before the end of 1918.

Chris Rolph, chairman of the Midland Section of the Veteran Car Club, said: “We are very grateful to Barker Shoes for allowing us use of their car park on our visit to Earls Barton, and were amazed by the quality of the shoes available at very reasonable prices, in all sizes and widths for both men and women.

The recent visit to Barker Shoes in Earls Barton

"I will certainly be buying my shoes there from now on.”

Group members also said they didn’t realise Earls Barton had so much to offer and would certainly be back.

Both clubs are open to new members with an interest in classic cars and they hold regular events and meetings.