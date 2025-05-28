Axil named one of the UK’s Best Places to Work - for the second year running

Corby-based Axil, leaders in total waste management, has been named one of the UK’s Best Places to Work for 2025 by The Sunday Times - again!

The award recognises Axil’s continued focus on building a workplace where people feel valued, empowered, and proud.

This year, Axil scored ‘excellent’ across all six drivers of employee engagement: reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, pride, and job satisfaction.

Standout results include:

93% say they have a good relationship with their manager

say they have a good relationship with their manager 90% feel safe and happy at work

feel safe and happy at work 90% feel proud to work for Axil

feel proud to work for Axil An eNPS of +62 , with 88% of employees saying they’d recommend Axil as a great place to work

, with 98% of employees completed the survey, showing genuine engagement

It’s been a big year. Axil was also named the #1 fastest-growing waste management and recycling company in the UK in the FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025, and secured an EcoVadis Gold Rating, placing it in the top 5% globally for sustainability.

Axil works with brands like CBRE, Beko Europe, Lush, LEVC and BMW Group, delivering smart waste solutions that help turn waste into value.

Despite rapid growth, Axil has never lost sight of what matters most - its people. From performance-linked bonuses and wellbeing support to paid birthday leave, Perkbox savings, and new flexibility schemes, Axil continues to enhance how it supports its teams. The introduction of birthday leave and a holiday buy scheme came directly from feedback in the 2024 Sunday Times survey - proof that Axil listens, adapts, and acts.

Chief Executive, Edward Pigg said: “This award reflects who we are, how far we’ve come, and what our people say about working here. We’re growing fast, but we’re growing right - with our people at the centre.

This recognition isn’t just about the workplace we’ve built; it’s about the people who keep shaping it. Last year’s feedback helped us grow - from introducing new benefits and wellbeing schemes to strengthening a culture of honesty and empowerment.

Being named one of the UK’s Best Places to Work in the medium-sized business category is an incredible recognition of our journey - growing from just 34 people in 2018 to nearly 250 today. At Axil, we’re not just delivering the best in waste management - we’re building a company where people thrive, grow, and have fun along the way.”

With the recent majority investment from TowerBrook Capital Partners, Axil is entering its next chapter - scaling its impact while staying true to the values that make it one of the UK’s most respected employers.

Backed by TowerBrook and driven by a strong sense of purpose, Axil is set for another defining year - proving that a high-performance culture and commercial success go hand in hand.