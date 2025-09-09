Award-winning Northants company launches work experience initiative to help nurture future talent

Pictured (L-R) are Bishop Stopford student Ryan Thompson, Jayden Whitworth, content marketing executive at See Limited, and Bishop Stopford students Elisa Mayes and Evie Thubron

A Northamptonshire company has launched a hands-on work experience programme for students in a move to demonstrate its commitment to investing in future talent and skills development within the construction industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Limited, a group holding company responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels in the UK built environment industry, recently welcomed four students from Bishop Stopford School, Kettering, to its premises in Corby, Northants.

During the inaugural week-long work experience, lower-sixth form students, Ryan Thompson and Elisa Mayes, and Year 10 students Georgia Thompson and Evie Thubron worked closely with Jayden Whitworth and Inga Gusauskaite, See Limited’s Marketing Team, undertaking a series of tasks across its marketing and production departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasks included writing a blog post for the company website, creating a TikTok for its BioCarbon Worktops brand, designing a fact sheet for SanFoot, an environmentally-friendly wood wallcovering, and creating a brand building pitch.

Commenting on the new initiative, Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited said: “Work experience isn’t just about giving young people something to put on their CV, it’s about opening doors, building confidence and showing them what a real workplace looks like.

“We believe in investing in future talent, and that starts with giving students the chance to explore their potential, ask questions, and imagine themselves in careers they might not have considered before. The energy and curiosity they bring is a real boost to the whole team and we look forward to continuing this programme on an annual basis.”

Speaking after being given the opportunity to fulfil a work experience placement at See Limited, Ryan Thompson said: “My work experience has given me a real insight into how the industry works. I’ve been able to develop new skills, build confidence, and see how what I’m learning in school applies in the real world.”