Award-winning Bangladeshi & Indian restaurant celebrating 11 years of success and supporting the local community

Lasaan an innovative and award-winning restaurant situated in Whitehills Crescent, Kingsthorpe, kicked off its celebration with a meal supporting Team Shoe-Box a community boxing club and gym with a meal and celebrating the recent successes.

Lasaan was honoured to host Cole Connelly the Cruiserweight East Midlands Elite title holder and Vlad Gaiduc the Heavyweight East Midlands Development title holder who attended with their winning belts together with James Conway their Head Coach and Team Shoe-Box.

Lasaan have been one of the long term sponsors of Team Shoe-Box and were presented with an accolade in the shape of a show tree to say thanks!

Lasaan is run by business partners Enam Haque and Jay Miah who have decided to mark their 11 years of success by continuing their support for local groups and charities.

Lasaan have raised thousands of pounds over the years supporting community groups and events and charity dinners including causes such as Marie Curie Cancer Research, KidsAid, supporting the SCCYC providing hot meals for the homeless and needy.

During covid Lasaan were one of the first restaurants to offer free meals to customers who were self isolating and vulnerable and then providing meals to NHS workers at Northampton General Hospital, to the team at the vaccination centre set up in Moulton Park and the East Midlands Ambulance Service situated in Kingsthorpe not far from the restaurant.

Lasaan are celebrating until February 9 with a special three-course meal for £14.95 to help people in the month of January after an expensive Christmas and New Year with the rising cost of living and energy.

Enam Haque said that it has been an amazing journey and thank you to our customers for their continued support and we have introduced new exclusive dishes created by our chef to celebrate 11 years in Kingsthorpe. Our biggest achievement was winning the Chronicle & Echo’s Restaurant of the year 2019 followed by The Good Food Award in 2021.

Owners Enam & Jay with Cole Connelly & Vlad Gaiduc East Midlands title holders

Jay Miah said we are happy to continue supporting the community and we welcome community groups or charities to approach us so that we can look at ways to support fundraising too!

For more information please contact Lasaan through their Facebook page or website.