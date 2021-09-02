A lucky house hunter in Northamptonshire could get PAID to live in this Grade II listed luxury mansion

The Manor Holcombe in Somerset.

A UK conveyancing company is offering a dream job to house hunters in Northamptonshire with the chance to be paid to live in a luxury mansion.

Online conveyancer, My Home Move Conveyancing, has announced that they are on the hunt for an official 'Mansion Tester' who will be tasked with staying at a luxurious Grade II listed manor in Somerset before reporting back on their experience.

Chief business development officer at My Home Move Conveyancing, Dev Malle, said: “Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting experience, but it can also be quite daunting – finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manor Holcombe in Somerset.

"It can be one of the biggest purchases you’ll make and therefore it’s important to find someone you can trust to help guide you through the process.

“That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters in Northamptonshire a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so.

“After such a challenging year, we’d like to invite anyone who fancies a break in one of Britain’s most stunning properties to apply, and become our Mansion Tester.”

The newly appointed Mansion Tester will receive £500 and will be required to stay at Manor Holcombe in Somerset between Tuesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 23 2021.

There, the lucky house hunter will spend their working days relaxing in the heated swimming pool, enjoying the games room or working out in their own private gym.

The candidate will then review the online service offered by My Home Move Conveyancing in order to provide insightful feedback on their experience.

With its impressive façade, landscaped grounds and ornate interior details, The Manor Holcombe is a fine example of Georgian design.

The elegant Grade II listed country home has been sympathetically restored to enhance its original features while introducing all the necessary and more luxurious modern additions to ensure a comfortable stay.

The house is set across three floors with eight large bedrooms on the top and bottom floors allowing guests to enjoy time together, whilst having space to retreat and relax.

To apply for the role, visit myhomemoveconveyancing.co.uk/become-our-mansion-tester/ and fill out the application form before midday on Monday, September 13.