"80 for 80" Slipper Giveaway to commemorate end of World War Two

By Helen Denton
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2025
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 14:56 BST
To commemorate 80 years since the end of WWII, we're giving away 80 pairs of slippers to the first 80 customers who book an appointment quoting "80 for 80" and then make a qualifying footwear purchase.

80 for 80 Giveaway

The Shoe Fitting Centre

DB Wider Fit Shoes, Rushden NN10 9XF Tel 01933 311077

The Shoe Fitting Centre, Irchester Road, Rushden
The Shoe Fitting Centre, Irchester Road, Rushden

To mark 80 years since the end of WWII, the Shoe Fitting Centre at DB Wider Fit Shoes is launching a heartfelt promotion: 80 for 80. We’re giving away 80 pairs of slippers to the first 80 customers who book a fitting appointment, quote “80 for 80,” and make a qualifying footwear purchase. For every pair given, we’ll also donate £5 to the Poppy Appeal in honour of those who served.

We specialise in extra wide fitting and deep toe box footwear, perfect for adults who struggle to find comfortable shoes on the high street. From walking boots to slippers, our range is designed with comfort and support in mind. Visit www.widerfitshoes.co.uk to explore our collection.

This exclusive offer is only available in-store at our Shoe Fitting Centre but we’re not your typical shoe shop – every customer receives a personalised 1-hour fitting appointment with expert advice tailored to your feet and lifestyle.

Offer Details:

  • Appointments must be booked in advance quoting “80 for 80”
  • Valid for the first 80 qualifying appointments only
  • One free pair of slippers per customer (may be gifted) to an accompanying person
  • Shoes may be exchanged (T&Cs apply); refunds only for faulty items

Book Now: Call 01933 311077 and quote “80 for 80”.

We Measure. We Advise. We Fit. We Care.

Please share this with others who may benefit from this offer.

We will remember them.

