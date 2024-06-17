Tresham art on show in new Kettering Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tresham College is proud to announce its End of Year Show, showcasing the exceptional work of Level 2 and Level 3 Creative Arts students. This exciting event opened on Saturday and is being held at the newly refurbished Kettering Arts Centre, at St Andrew’s Church offering visitors an opportunity to experience the brand new and upgraded facilities.

The exhibition will feature a diverse array of works from students studying creative arts courses, including Art and Design, Photography, and Graphic Design. From painting, sculpture, digital art to animation, this event is a celebration of their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year.

Event details:

Monday 17th June– 10-2pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tresham student Nicole Marchant work on show

Wednesday 19th June – 1- 4pm

Thursday 20th June - Evening opening 5-7.30pm

Friday 21st June – 10-2pm

Admission: Free

Tresham student Matthew Stimpson work on show

Address: Kettering Arts Centre, St Andrew’s Church, Lindsay Street, Kettering, Northants

NN16 8RG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresham College, a part of The Bedford College Group, offers a comprehensive range of Creative Arts courses from Level 1 up to degree level, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the world of these industries. The curriculum is designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and professional development, ensuring students are well prepared for their future.

"We are thrilled to host our End of Year Student Show at the beautifully renovated Kettering Arts Centre," said Beth Partridge Head of Department, Creative Arts at Tresham College,

”This event not only highlights the incredible talent of our students but also marks a new chapter for the Arts Centre. We invite the community to join us in celebrating the artistic achievements of our students and to enjoy the new facilities at the venue."