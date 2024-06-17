Tresham art on show in new Kettering Arts Centre
The exhibition will feature a diverse array of works from students studying creative arts courses, including Art and Design, Photography, and Graphic Design. From painting, sculpture, digital art to animation, this event is a celebration of their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year.
Event details:
Monday 17th June– 10-2pm
Wednesday 19th June – 1- 4pm
Thursday 20th June - Evening opening 5-7.30pm
Friday 21st June – 10-2pm
Admission: Free
Address: Kettering Arts Centre, St Andrew’s Church, Lindsay Street, Kettering, Northants
NN16 8RG
Tresham College, a part of The Bedford College Group, offers a comprehensive range of Creative Arts courses from Level 1 up to degree level, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the world of these industries. The curriculum is designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and professional development, ensuring students are well prepared for their future.
"We are thrilled to host our End of Year Student Show at the beautifully renovated Kettering Arts Centre," said Beth Partridge Head of Department, Creative Arts at Tresham College,
”This event not only highlights the incredible talent of our students but also marks a new chapter for the Arts Centre. We invite the community to join us in celebrating the artistic achievements of our students and to enjoy the new facilities at the venue."
Tresham College is dedicated to providing quality education and training in a wide range of creative arts subjects. Courses are designed to inspire and challenge students, helping them to develop their skills and prepare for successful careers in the creative industries. Courses from Level 1 to degree level, ensure a comprehensive education pathway for all aspiring artists and designers.
