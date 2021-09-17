Your 2021 pantomime guide for theatres in and around Northamptonshire

It may seem early to begin thinking about Christmas time, but tickets to panto performances in and around Northamptonshire are already on sale and it is best to book early if you do not want to miss out.
Watching a panto is tradition for many families during the festive period. The light-hearted family fun, audience engagement and joyful spirit is something many people look forward to throughout the year.
And this year in and around Northamptonshire there are a variety of shows on offer including Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin and more.
Here are six theatres, offering the family fun we all need during the festive season, for you to choose from.
The guide included show dates, booking details and addresses.
You can also find more information about relaxed, audio described, signed and captioned performances on the theatres’ websites.
1. The Deco, Northampton
The classic adventure story of Aladdin is coming to The Deco theatre this year. His magic lamp is set to spring to life with flying carpets, genies and lots of comic mayhem. The show will run from Friday December 10 until Friday December 31. You can pre-book tickets online for both the matinee and evening performances are now on sale. If you require more than six seats, you should get in contact with the box office.
Address: The Deco Main Auditorium, Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
2. Royal & Derngate, Northampton
This year’s panto is Dick Whittington, starring TV villain and Eastenders actor Ricky Champ and CBeebies’ Mister Maker Phil Gallagher. Hero Dick Whittington is heading to London to seek his fame, fortune and happiness, but this ‘action-packed adventure’ takes him to the high seas. Filled with ‘fantastic songs, amazing dance routines and plenty of festive fun for all the family’, the Derngate will open their doors on Thursday December 9 until Sunday January 2, 2022. Both matinee and evening performances are available to book now. Prices start from £12 per person and bookings of eight or more should contact the theatre directly.
Address: 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. The Core at Corby Cube
Imagine Theatre is working with The Core to present Sleeping Beauty. Aimed at audiences from 12 to 112, the show is promised to be ‘the perfect festive frolic’. The star cast is yet to be announced, but you can get your hands on tickets now. They are fusing the traditional Christmas pantomime with ‘hilarious’ drag, leaving the audience to find out if good will triumph over evil. You can watch the performance from Friday December 17 until New Year’s Eve.
Address: George Street, Corby, NN17 1QG.
4. De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Starring Coronation Street’s Wendi Peters, children’s TV presenter Maddie Moate and X-Factor finalist Andy Abraham, Sleeping Beauty is Leicester’s choice of pantomime this year. They’ve described it as a ‘proper family pantomime, jam packed with songs, dancing, silliness and lots of slapstick’ – which guarantees great fun for young and old alike. The show will be running through into the new year, from Saturday December 11 until Monday January 3, 2022. Matinee performances are at 1pm and evening performances at 5pm, both available to book online.
Address: Granville Road, Leicester, LE1 7RU