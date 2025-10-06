The Godfather of Swing is coming to Kettering

Flyer

The Godfather of Swing - Mr Ray Gelato - has been taking his special brand of swing, jazz and R&B music all over the world since 1988. This multi-talented singer, saxman, songwriter and band leader has appeared at festivals, clubs and concert stages from Brazil to New York City, including a long-established residency at London’s world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

He has also performed for the late HM The Queen (twice), opened for Robbie Williams at the Royal Albert Hall, and was chosen to play at Sir Paul McCartney’s wedding.

Ray Gelato and the band will be coming to Kettering on Sunday 2nd November at The Rockin' Lounge located at Kettering Athletic WMC.

Tickets are £15 in advance or £17 on the door (subject to availability)

Doors open at 4:30pm and Ray takes to the stage from 5:45pm.

Come along and enjoy a night of Jazz, Swing & Rock'N'Roll!!

Info and tickets from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/therockinlounge/1727305