The Core at Corby Cube launch their annual Make A Memory Appeal to spread festive cheer

The Core at Corby Cube are proud to launch Make a Memory 2024, their annual fundraising campaign that spreads festive cheer by making a visit to the theatre possible for families who otherwise may not be able to attend.

Since 2018, Make a Memory has enabled over 400 children and their families to attend a Christmas event and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Making the first contribution to this year’s appeal is Theatre Technician Martyn Still who, along with a team of friends, completed a 24-hour gaming marathon in October in aid of the campaign and raised £536.

Martyn says: “The idea came to me while I was out driving after Joe, our Director, had spoken about our fundraising appeal. I’ve done a few 24 hour gaming fundraisers before, and even a 48 gaming fundraiser, and being able to use the facilities of the Lab was just a great way of making the stream feel more exciting so we could raise even more money for this wonderful cause."

Martyn Still presents a cheque to theatre Director, Joe Flavin

This year, the appeal is also being generously supported by pantomime sponsors Tollers Solicitors, and also Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Joe Flavin, The Core’s Director, says: “Our Make A Memory is such an important appeal for The Core. We believe in the importance the arts make in the lives of children and young people, and money raised ensures that we can make the arts accessible to those people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend. We are so grateful for all donations received, and this year we’re hoping to make it our biggest year to date, which means that as well as pantomime tickets, we’ll be able to also support our bursary scheme throughout the year.”

Make a Memory runs until the end of the year, and customers are invited to add a gift-aided donation of £5 when making a theatre booking. The Core will then make up the difference and provide a free ticket to a child or young person living in the local area to enjoy some fee-fi-fo-FUN at the hilarious family-friendly pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

For more information the Make A Memory appeal and to make a donation, visit www.thecorecorby.com/make-a-memory