Tea and empathy at first heritage ‘mixer’ event

UON's Simon Badcock gives a talk about the restoration of the Engine Shed at Waterside.

The Engine Shed's restoration and socially engaged arts were the topics covered at University of Northampton's first Cultural Cuppa event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing stories of insight and inspiration took centre stage recently as the University hosted its first county-wide culture and heritage event.

The Cultural Cuppa was held on Wednesday 6 November by Suzanne Oliver, University of Northampton’s (UON) Heritage Partnerships and Projects Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cultural Cuppas involve 15-minute talks from arts and culture experts about exciting heritage projects taking place across Northamptonshire. The presentations are followed by plenty of time to connect with like-minded individuals and share ideas, discuss the topics that matter to them and develop future events, accompanied by free tea and coffee.

Carole's fellow Heritage Accelerator Phiona Richards with some of her artwork.

Cultural Cuppas are open to arts, culture, heritage and history practitioners, those interested in starting out in these areas, University staff and students, or interested members of the public.

The first Cultural Cuppa took place on Wednesday 6 November and was hosted by the Northampton Students’ Union in their Grade II listed Engine Shed. Built as a locomotive shed in the 1870s, it was restored with Heritage Lottery funding and reopened in 2018 when Waterside campus welcomed its first students.

Fittingly, the opening talk came from someone closely associated with the project, UON Project Manager Quantity Surveyor Simon Badcock, who outlined how the former ‘wreck’ of a building was turned into a welcoming café, workspace and events centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up was Carole Miles, one of the first cohort of UON’s Heritage Accelerators. The Accelerator project – also backed by the Heritage Lottery – supports arts and culture practitioners to develop professionally and engage with the public through their knowledge and skills.

Carole (pictured top) talked about her passion for engaging with communities through art and how being a Heritage Accelerator is helping her to “take people’s stories and heritage places and make them work together.”

Suzanne Oliver, UON’s Heritage Partnerships and Projects Officer, led the Cultural Cuppa. She says: “It was wonderful to welcome people to our first ever Cultural Cuppa and to see how our guests settle in for an informal and welcoming event. The conversation flowed effortlessly and it was plain to see how people got so much out of the evening.

“We look forward to seeing and talking with you in January; feel free to spread the word about the Cultural Cuppa to anyone you think would like to come along and join us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next event will be held at Waterside Campus on Wednesday 8 January 2025 from 4pm-6pm; the venue will be announced shortly and those wishing to attend should email [email protected]

Find out more about heritage projects at the University on our website: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/community/heritage-projects-and-partnerships/