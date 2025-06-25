Pottery painting at Workbridge

By Kate Lowe
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 19:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 08:40 BST
Kate in the Workbridge pottery studio
Local ceramic artist Kate Lowe is at the Workbridge pottery studio opening up sessions for everyone to enjoy ceramic painting during the school summer holidays.

Kate spotted the potential of the studio space on a recent visit to the Workbridge cafe, and is delighted to be opening it up for ceramic painting on the weekends and throughout the summer holidays.

Ceramic painting is a wonderfully mindful - and fun - activity for all ages and abilities (even dogs can have a go!) You can book your space on Kate's website www.bagsymefirst.com and she's looking forward to welcoming you to your painting sessions!

